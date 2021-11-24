1. Yes. Nonprofit youth organizations are underfunded in the city. It’s a good decision.

2. Yes. In conjunction with city-run programs, it will provide needed opportunities.

3. No. The money should be used to benefit all residents, not just the city’s youth.

4. No. The funds should be invested in the area where the project is being developed..

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say whether it’s an appropriate use of the money.

