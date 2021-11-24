KILLEEN
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Coral Bay Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday on Lakeridge Drive and Watercress Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on East Veterans Memorial Drive and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Teinert Avenue for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, identity fraud and possession of a controlled substance.
An arrest was made at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Teinert Avenue for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and identity fraud.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Credit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D for suspicion of an arrest warrant for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
An accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Identity fraud was reported at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Red Oak Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Interference with child custody and a welfare concern were reported at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Found property was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A runaway return was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Prosecution or a known felon was reported at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
An accident was reported at 9:56 Tuesday in the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A traffic stop was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Terroristic threats were reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Road.
Assisting another agency was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11;20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1;52 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2;05 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday on Sue Drive.
Fraud was reported at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 1-:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Sandstone Cove.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2;05 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3”07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
