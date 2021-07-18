KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:43 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:13 a.m. Saturday in the 700 Santa Rosa Drive.
Driving without a drivers license was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
A burglary with forced entry was reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 6:11 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:55 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Possession of a controlled substance in group one was reported at 9:54 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 1:21 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Church Avenue.
A kidnapping was reported at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 1:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:17 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 10:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
