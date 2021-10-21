KILLEEN
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Stewart Street.
Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Lake Road.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court for suspicion of assault with bodily injury and resisting arrest.
Emergency detention was reported at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hill Street.
The return of a runaway was reported at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assisting another agency was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 25th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Terry Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive for suspicion of a parole violation.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Public intoxication was reported at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Knights Way.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Knights Way.
Failure to appear was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Injury to a family member was reported at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday on Castleberry Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
