KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault was reported at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An animal at large, animal bite was reported at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of SOuth FM 116.
A welfare concern with forced entry was reported at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
Theft was reported at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Duty on Striking was reported at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South FM 116.
Illegal dumping was reported at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
An accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault of a public servant/peace officer was reported at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
An arrest was made at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue for suspicion of driving with an invalid license.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Found property was reported at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Spur Drive.
Identity fraud was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Mueller Street.
An arrest was made at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of theft with previous convictions.
An arrest was made at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of an arrest warrant for theft.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday on North U.S. Highway 183.
Assault was reported at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Eighth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
An arrest was made at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.
