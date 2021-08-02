KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North 8th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of College Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:48 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Cloud Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 South Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of 8th Street.
Failure to stop a vehicle and provide information was reported in the intersection of East Church Avenue and North 2nd Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 2000 block of Henry Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:37 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Cline Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Stalking was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Miranda Avenue.
An arrest was made at 1:04 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Judy Lane for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:09 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190 for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
An accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:36 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Austin Street and Robertson Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Patricia Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Terra Cotta Court.
Assault/sexual assault was reported at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Volley Lane.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 12:31 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:05 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 12:47 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway.
An arrest was made at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West 1st Street for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
