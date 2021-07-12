KILLEEN
Terroristic threats were reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Powder River Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:21 a.m. Sunday near Indigo drive and Sunflower Drive.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Second Street.
Possession of a controlled substance group two was reported at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Jasper Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported with discharge of a firearm at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Harrison Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group two was reported at 4:01 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Covey Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Covey Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Westcliff Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
A warrant for another agency was reported at 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:53 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North Gray Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
An arrest was made at 2:58 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of South FM 116 and Randa Street for suspicion of driving with an invalid license and speeding.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of MLK Jr. Drive.
A runaway was reported at 5:11 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:35 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Anderson Avenue for suspicion of hindering apprehension.
Assault with bodily injury was reported a 1:39 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Identity fraud was reported at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Crescent Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:16 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive for suspicion of intention to deliver a controlled substance, invalid license plate, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An arrest was made at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190 for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 8:22 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 4:38 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:01 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Running Wolf Trail.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
LAMPASAS
An arrest was made at 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue B for suspicion of public intoxication.
Loud music was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Assault was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 2:13 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Park Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
An assault was reported at 9:55 p.m. in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
An assault was reported at 10:09 p.m. in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.