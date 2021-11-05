KILLEEN
Assault by contact was reported at 12:28 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Blake Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Blake Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Prather Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
A criminal arrest warrant was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday on Gray and Church Streets.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Eighth Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 11:28 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare concern was reported at 12:08 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Stockdale Road.
An arrest was made at 2:36 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive for suspicion of criminal trespass.
A wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia was reported at 6:16 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:51 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South FM 116.
A burglary was reported at 11:44 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Drive.
Harassment was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Safe keeping was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B for suspicion of possession of marijana.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:57 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Elbert Lane.
A runaway was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Delaware Drive.
LAMPASAS
Assault by threat was reported at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:36 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 3:07 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 2:04 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Spring Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.