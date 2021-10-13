KILLEEN
Burglary was reported at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Spicewood Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Lynn Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Dean Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Second Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of College Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of South FM 3046 for suspicion of public intoxication.
Burglary was reported at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Avenue E. for suspicion of continuous violence against the family.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 blokc of South 25th Street.
An open container was reported at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Burglary was reported at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Randa Street.
Assault of a public servant was reported at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Safe keeping was reported at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
An arrest was made at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 blokc of Patriot Circle for suspicion of an arrest warrant for driving without a driver’s license.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday on East Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Porter Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.