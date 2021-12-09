KILLEEN
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday on Illinois Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday on North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Identity fraud was reported at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Aletha Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle aws reported at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B for suspicion of a violation of a protective order.
An arrest was made at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Miranda Avenue for suspicion of continuous sexual abuse.
Harassment was reported at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Seventh Street.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Identity fraud was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Assault was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not have a police report for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A prowler was reported at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue.
A missing person was reported at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Sandstone Cove.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
Theft was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue for suspicion of theft of property.
An arrest was made at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway for suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
