KILLEEN
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:58 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday on North 10th Street and East Dean Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:10 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
72 hour parking was reported at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
Theft was reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Identity fraud was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Theft was reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South FM 116.
Burglary was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South FM 116.
Assisting another agency was reported at 4:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
Continuous violence against a family member was reported at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:16 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
An arrest was made at 8:41 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:43 a.m. Thursday on Casbeer Street and East FM 580
A reckless driver was reported at 132:23 p.m. Thursday on North US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:06 p.m. Thursday on Steele Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday on Sue Ann Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Avenue G.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:53 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:16 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
An arrest was made at 9:21 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Broad Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
For more crime coverage, go to kdhnews.com/crime/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.