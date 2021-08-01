KILLEEN
Driving without a driver’s license was reported at 12:47 a.m. Saturday on South W.S. Young Drive and Illinois Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 12:59 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of 2nd Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Hemlock Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of 46th Street.
Pubic intoxication was reported at 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance group three was reported at 7:07 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Janis Drive.
Silent or abusive calls to 911 services was reported at 10:43 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of 2nd Street.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday n the 500 block of Odom Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday 5100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:26 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
A Narcotic investigation was reported at 10:12 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove didn’t have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 12:31 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:05 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281,
Fraud was reported at 12:47 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:42 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:29 p.m. in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 9:14 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West 1st Street for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of a firearm by Felon at 9:14 p.m.
