KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday on South Fort Hood Street and FM Old 440.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare concern was reported at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway for suspicion of vehicle theft.
An accident was reported at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
A runaway was reported at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue D.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of burglary or a habitation and assault against a family member.
An accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of FM 3046.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Discharge of a firearm in city limits was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace for suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
An arrest was made at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace for suspicion of terroristic threats and criminal trespass.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assault was reported at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cardinal Lane.
Assault was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
