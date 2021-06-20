KILLEEN
The City of Killeen did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
An arrest was made at 12:37 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of South US Highway 183 for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and possession of drug parahernalia.
An arrest was made at 6:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South US Highway 281 for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:09 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Chestnut street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday on North US Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 4:23 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 10:17 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:44 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
