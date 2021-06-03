KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North College Street and West Church Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Carrollton Avenue.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Hoover Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Jasper Drive and South 2nd Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made a 1:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South FM 116 for suspicion of providing false information and failing to provide identification.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Terrace Drive.
Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape less than $200 was reported at 2:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Bailey Drive.
An arrest was made at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
An arrest was made at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of an arrest warrant for theft.
A traffic hazard was reported at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 19th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Identity fraud was reported at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Settlement Road.
A runaway was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
An arrest was made at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 2201 block of Clear Creek Road for suspicion of a warrant for assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
An unattended death with forced entry was reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Criminal mischief and interruption of public service was reported at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of C North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
An arrest was made at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
An arrest was made at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of a Copperas Cove Municipal court warrant of arrest littering.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
LAMPASAS
Fraud was reported at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A reckless driving was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
