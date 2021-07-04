KILLEEN
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Currie Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:11 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Fraud was reported at 4:38 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:35 p.m. Saturday on East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:49 p.m. Saturday on Snell Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:25 p.m. Saturday on East 4th Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
