KILLEEN
Theft was reported at midnight Thursday in the 5000 block of Saddle Ridge.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 12:25 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Stalking was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Girard Court.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:06 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Kylie Circle.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 8:10 p.m. on Trimmier Road and East Jasper Drive.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 10:13 p.m. Thursday on Dimple Street and West J Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 11:35 p.m. Thursday on East Avenue G and North Fourth Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 5:47 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Georgetown Road.
An arrest was made at 6:42 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E. for suspicion of an arrest warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Identity fraud was reported at 8:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Sherry Lane.
An open investigation was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:51 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:12 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:34 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Hogg Court.
Vehicle theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Urbantke Lane.
Assault was reported at 5:42 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North First Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Shawnee Trail.
LAMPASAS
Loud music was reported at 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 1:09 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A prowler was reported at 3:18 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Howe Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:17 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:36 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:43 p.m.
Thursday in the 300 block of Walnut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
An arrest was made sy 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Walnut Street for suspicion of failing to comply with annual sex offender registration.
An arrest was made at 12:54 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Main Street for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance
