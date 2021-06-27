KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at midnight Saturday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 12:34 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Clinkenbeard Drive and North 38th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:05 a.m. Saturday on Old Farm to Market and the 400 block of West Jasper Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:33 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bellaire Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:11 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3:56 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Redondo Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of Drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of 16th Street.
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Jasper Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday on North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday at East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release police blotters on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:34 a.m. in the 300 block of South US Highway 281.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:03 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:06 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:11 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on Snell Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:09 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Xiana Fontno
