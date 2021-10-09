KILLEEN
Displaying of a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday on West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:02 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Garrison Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday on Root Avenue and West D Avenue.
Driving with an expired license plate was reported at 4 p.m. Friday on East Rancier and Eight Street.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 7:42 p.m. Friday in the 500 block Harbour Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft was reported at 11:01 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of South U.S. Highway.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East CTE.
Theft was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:16 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 7:04 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:39 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
