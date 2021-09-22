KILLEEN
A city warrant for the Killeen Police Department was reported at midnight Tuesday on Old Farm to Market Road and the 400 block of West Elms Road.
A burglary was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue
Identity fraud was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Tuesday in the 3300 block of Wayne Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in East Green Avenue and North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in East Green Avenue and North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190 for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
An accident was reported at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South FM 116.
An arrest was made at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Assault by threat was reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Third Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street for suspicion of criminal mischief.
Theft was reported at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Morris Drive.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 15:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of West Highway 190 and Big Divide Road.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Continuous violence was reported at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An arrest was made 6:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block Vernice Drive for suspicion of tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.
A welfare concern 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
An accident was reported at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A burglary was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Knights Way.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported a 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Assault was reported at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Georgetown Road.
Loud music was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
