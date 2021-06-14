KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:05 a.m. Sunday on South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Felony theft was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:12 a.m. Sunday on Hall Avenue and North 20th Street.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 10:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Root Street.
Burglary of a residents without forced entry was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 bock of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4;41 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Tallwood Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday on Farhills Drive and Tallwood Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Deadly conduct, discharge of firearm was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Texas Central Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Sun Point Circle.
An arrest was made at 2:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North First Street for suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Rhonda Lee Street for suspicion of an arrest warrant for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions and a municipal court warrant for assault by contact.
An accident was reported at 7:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Public intoxication and failure to provide identification was reported at 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Edwards Drive.
Found property was reported at 7:32 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Robin Lane.
Assault that causes bodily injury and criminal trespass was reported at 6;20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Doc Whitten Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:43 Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Loud music was reported at 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:51 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:58 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:44 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Third Street.
