KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 6400 block of Chaparral Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Skyline Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Westview Drive.
Harassment of a public servant was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday on South W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:33 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:11 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:30 pm. Friday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
