KILLEEN
Burglary was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxicate was reported 2:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Farhills Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Wheeler Avenue.
A criminal warrant was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Boyd Avenue and Westcliff Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Ozark Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk is provided was reported at 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Bryce Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:36 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Avenue J.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:46 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the North Key Avenue.
Shots fired were reported at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Chestunt Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
