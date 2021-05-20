Killeen
Burglary of a home was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2400 block of Simone Drive.
Discharge of firearm was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive.
Criminal Mischief was reported 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Aggravated Assault was reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Lake Travis Avenue.
Cooperas Cove
An arrest was made at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South 15th Street and Highway Avenue for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Liberation Lane.
Fraudulent use of identity was reported 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Duty on stricking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
72 hour parking was reported at 1:49 Wednesday in the 1100 block of Morning Dove Trail.
An accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use of identity was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Briscoe court.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Highway 190.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Highway 190.
Runaway return reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Highway 190.
Bruglary of a vehicle reported at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Ridge Street.
An arrest was made at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highweay 190 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made in at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Pima Trail for suspicion of outstanding warrants.
An arrest was made at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive for suspicion of a warrant.
An arrest was made at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway for suspicion of outstanding warrants.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
Reckless driver was reported at 1;42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Noise disturbance reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Hackberry Street.
Suspicious Vehicle reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Western Street for suspicion of theft of property over $2,500 under $30,000 and false statement to obtain property or credit.
