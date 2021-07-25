KILLEEN
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported a 1:22 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Veterans memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Daude Avenue.
Debit card abuse was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Boulevard.
A city warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 8:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief class C was reported at 8:41 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West E Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Dean Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of North Gray Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 12:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of McClean Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:03 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
An arrest was made at 1:22 p.m. Saturday on Steele Street for suspicion of intoxication, assault with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West 4th Street.
Loud music was reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Western Street.
