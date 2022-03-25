A 20-year-old man, Quavon Hughes, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 5 pounds but over 4 ounces.
On Tuesday, Killeen police were conducting traffic control in Killeen when they saw a vehicle that did not have a light illuminating the license plate, the arrest affidavit said. The officers conducted a traffic stop and asked Hughes and an unidentified passenger to step out of the vehicle to talk with the officers.
One officer saw what appeared to be marijuana residue on the driver seat and the center console, the affidavit said. Officers then searched the vehicle and found multiple bags of suspected marijuana in a backpack. The bag also had a citation with Hughes’ name on it, the affidavit said.
The officers also found a loaded handgun and body armor elsewhere in the vehicle during the search, the affidavit said.
The green leafy substance was tested using a reliable field-test kit and tested presumptively positive for THC. When combined, the bags weighed over 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
Hughes was arraigned Thursday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who set bail at $20,000.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hughes was not listed in the Bell County Jail inmate registry.
