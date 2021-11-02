A local man was arraigned Sunday on three different charges in connection with a weekend assault.
The suspect, 28-year-old Victor D. Lopez Jr., was charged with reckless bodily injury to a child, assault on a family member causing injury, and theft of property.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Lopez’s accrued bail for the three charges at $115,000.
On Saturday, Killeen police received a 911 distress call from Lopez’s live-in girlfriend. When officers arrived, they could see Lopez peek through the curtains and immediately close it, the arrest affidavit said. Police made contact with the girlfriend though the kids’ bedroom window, where she had locked herself and the two children inside to hide from Lopez.
She informed police that Lopez was at the door attempting to get her to open it but she refused, the arrest affidavit said. After five minutes, Lopez walked outside with his hands up.
He was arrested on site for an outstanding warrant and assault of a family member; he would later be charged with injury to a child.
The woman gave her statement to the police. She said that she and Lopez were watching TV when one of their sons came into the room crying. Lopez yelled at him, saying needed to be disciplined and pushed the child down, the arrest affidavit said.
The child was not injured but Lopez and his girlfriend started arguing. The argument escalated and Lopez flipped a worktable that didn’t strike anyone; however, he then picked up a child’s table and threw it at his girlfriend, the arrest affidavit said.
Lopez missed his girlfriend and instead struck their other son in the head with the table, causing the child to start screaming, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers later noted the child had a small mark less than two inches on the side of his face and redness around the area.
Lopez’s girlfriend said he then started to assault her by pulling her hair out and slamming her face into the wall which created a hole, the arrest affidavit said. Officers later noted that the woman had a chunk of hair missing along with bruises on her left arm and multiple scratches above her eyes, the arrest affidavit said.
The woman told officers she took the children and locked themselves in their bedroom, where she called police. She told officers that this was not the first time he had assaulted her in their 6-year, on-and-off relationship, the arrest affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the assault started at 11 p.m. on Friday and went until 1 a.m. Saturday, when police arrived and apprehended Lopez.
At the jail, Lopez agreed to speak with officers and admitted that he got into an argument with his girlfriend and pushed her but denied hitting her. He also told officers that he tried to get into the bedroom using a butter knife but his girlfriend had blocked the door with something, the arrest affidavit said.
Lopez was arraigned on an outstanding warrant for theft of property, assault of a family member, and reckless injury to a child by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He received $5,000 bail for theft, $10,000 for assault of a family member, and $100,000 for injury to a child. Lopez’s total bail is $115,000.
Other arraignments from the weekend:
Marzontae Gerod Williams was arraigned Friday on a charge of burglary of a residence with intent to commit assault. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
Charles Walbeck II was arraigned Saturday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
Jonas Rosser Jr. was arraigned Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $30,000.
