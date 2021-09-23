By Madeline Oden
A man accused of stealing a shopping cart full of items from a Killeen Walmart also shoved a local police officer as he attempted to flee after the theft, police said.
After a 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 1400 Lowes Blvd, where a store employee told police that multiple people had stuffed merchandise inside of shopping bags.
According to court documents, a police officer observed the suspect, later identified as Calvin Derrion Davis, pushing a shopping cart past all points of sale. While a store employee was attempting to detain the people involved, Davis began walking around the cart.
Davis then started running toward the parking lot, according to his arrest affidavit.
The officer was unable to prevent the suspect from getting outside. Davis continued to run away and ignored the officer’s orders to stop.
A Killeen police officer pursued Davis on foot, until approximately a block away from the scene when the suspect turned back toward the officer to avoid other officers in pursuit, according to the affidavit.
As the officer ran toward the suspect, the suspect charged forward and they collided. The suspect shoved his hands toward the officer and stuck his face, according to the affidavit.
The officer felt pain in his neck and in his ankle from the collision, police said. The suspect was apprehended at that point.
Davis was charged with assault of a public servant. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $95,000.
Other arraignments:
Daniel Lamont Lee was charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath/circulation. Bail was set at $50,000.
