A 33-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday on a drug possession charge after he reportedly displayed bizarre behavior on a downtown street.
On July 25, police were dispatched to Gray Street for a welfare check around 3:57 p.m. regarding a man walking along the street and removing his clothes, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police located the man, later identified as Swavez Terron Rowry Love, around the 600 block of Gray Street. Responding officers reported that Love had his pants around his ankles and was bobbing his head up and down and screaming, the affidavit said.
While waiting for EMS to arrive, an officer asked Love for his consent to be searched and Love consented, the affidavit said.
The officer found a small clear baggie that contained a white powdery substance in Love’s front right pocket, the affidavit said.
The substance was field tested and came back positive for cocaine and weighted 0.3 grams, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Love’s bail at $18,000.
