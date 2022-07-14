A local man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after Harker Heights police questioned him in connection with a domestic violence call.
On July 12, Harker Heights police were dispatched to a rolling domestic violence call in Harker Heights. Officers were told the victim would be in a blue truck at a local restaurant chain, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers located the vehicle and knocked on the driver’s side window where they spoke to a male, later identified as 31-year-old Hasan Shabazz, he affidavit said.
Attending officers also reported a female was in the passenger seat and had blood on her face, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the officer speaking with Shabazz reported watching Shabazz reaching toward the floorboard with his hand and asked what he had in his hand. The affidavit said that Shabazz answered “coke” and showed the officer a small clear baggie that contained a white powdery substance.
The contents were later tested with a field-test kit, which results showed as presumptively positive for cocaine. The bag weighed over 1 gram but less than 4.
Shabazz was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $25,000.
