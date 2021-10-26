A local man, identified as 32-year-old Mario Isaiah Palacio, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of assault of a pregnant person following an alleged assault at a Killeen apartment complex.
On Oct. 24, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex in reference to a domestic disturbance call after multiple callers reported a female being assaulted in a common area at the complex.
One caller said he recorded part of the assault, the arrest affidavit said.
Once police arrived, they made contact with Palacio and the victim. Palacio told officers nothing happened but later said that he and the victim were just playing, then later said he was defending himself due to the victim striking him, the arrest affidavit said.
Police noticed the victim had visible injuries of an abrasion on the back and bite mark in the crook of her arm, the arrest affidavit said.
The victim told police officers she was 31 weeks pregnant with Palacio’s child and their other child was present during the assault. Palacio was aware that she was pregnant, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers viewed the recording taken by another resident, which shows the victim sitting against a brick wall crying. Palacio, while standing, kicked the victim with full force knocking her onto her side, the arrest affidavit said.
The victim cried out and Palacio walked away, leaving her on the ground. The witness told officers that prior to the recording Palacio grabbed the victim by the hair and threw her down, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers ran a background check on Palacio and found previous charges of aggravated robbery, assault of a family member, and violation of a protection order as recent as March 2021, the arrest affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Palacio on a charge of assault of a pregnant person and set bail at $100,000.
In an unrelated case, Arquellia Renae Davis was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $90,000.
