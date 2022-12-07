Killeen police officers arrested Christopher Huhui on Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
While in jail, charges were enhanced to fraudulent possession/use of credit or debit card after a search of Huhui’s backpack revealed paraphernalia including; syringes, crystaline residue in a small container, tools and four credit cards not in Huhui’s name, according to the arrest affidavit.
