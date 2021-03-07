Two local men were sentenced to deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to offenses that involved injuring others.
Thomas Alan Brewer Jr., 22, of Nolanville, pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 in the 264th Judicial District Court to assault of a family member by choking, a third-degree felony.
During a remote hearing on Thursday, Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in the case and sentenced Brewer to six years of deferred adjudication probation.
Prior to the sentencing hearing, Brewer was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $7,500, including a misdemeanor charge of interference with an emergency call.
In an unrelated case that was heard remotely on Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Andre Devonte Flowers, 27, was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person.
Flowers pleaded guilty on Jan. 6. There was no plea bargain in the case, which meant Flowers could have been sentenced to 2-10 years in prison.
The state’s prosecutor argued for time behind bars for Flowers.
“This was an assault of 72-year-old woman who was injured, she was black and blue and had scratches and bruises,” said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett. “The victim suffers from anxiety from this incident. She’s asking that he serve some prison time.”
Garrett said that Flowers has a previous assault conviction as well as several drug offenses.
“We believe this deserves a four years TDCJ sentence,” Garrett said.
Before making his decision, Judge John Gauntt also heard arguments from Flowers’s defense attorney.
“He’s asking for a chance at probation so that he can pursue his education and build his career,” said Steven Striegler.
He said that the offense was the first felony for his client, who is an Army veteran who was discharged in 2013.
Brewer
On Sept. 24, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive, where they made contact with a woman and Brewer.
The woman said she and Brewer had gotten into an argument when Brewer pulled her hair, pushed her against the wall and strangled her multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said they observed bruising around the victim’s neck; bruising and a bite mark on her arm; and a body print on the wall where Brewer allegedly had thrown her.
Brewer told the officers that he and the woman had gotten into a shoving match and that he had bitten her because she had bitten him first. He then told officers that the woman needed to get out of his house. When told he would have a protective order against him regarding the victim, police said that Brewer threatened to kill the woman.
Flowers
Heights police on Sept. 24, 2019, were dispatched to the 1600 block of Aztec Trace in reference to a violent domestic disturbance.
There, officers spoke with three witnesses, and the 72-year-old victim, who said that Flowers punched the victim when she told him that he was not welcome at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
After being asked to leave, Flowers “became agitated and argued back and forth with the victim and (one of the witnesses),” police said. The victim told police “that Flowers began chest-bumping her and repeatedly got in her face (and) punched her in the chest…”
The victim used her cane to defend herself.
Police said that Flowers also grabbed the victim by the arms and pushed her down. Officers observed “visible injuries to both arms, which bled, leaving bloodstains on her dress,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Flowers previously had been issued a criminal trespass warning that was in effect at the time of the incident.
Judge John Gauntt, I am 100% unsure as to why you didn't give that kid a harsher sentencing. I hope he is under strict supervision he sounds very dangerous and anyone on the planet that could abuse an elderly person regardless of how angry one is or frustrated, should not be awarded an opportunity to do it again. The boy could have walked away or used something else as a way to communicate his anger. A 72 year old elderly women....you must be kidding? I dont agree with locking people up in prison and I'm happy to know that the young man isnt thrown in such a hostile environment; however, I do pray his probation is supervised under strict but progressive guidelines. I hope the boy learns that it isnt ok to resort to violence. I hope he realizes quickly he is more in control of his emotions than he knows. The faster hot headed people are taught this fact I believe the less likely we are to cause physical harm to others. Also what it means not to have control of our emotions. Mind over emotions.... with everything else that goes on in a troubled person's life, it's hard for some to recognize the idea of this much less understand the value.
