Temple resident Amy Cage staged a small protest in front of the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen on Sunday afternoon.
Cage said the protest was a spontaneous idea after she was just denied visitation with her son, 16-year-old Jordan Hampton, for a third week in a row. Cage said visitation is normally on Sundays, and detention center officials told her visitation is being denied due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said the detention center is using COVID as an excuse, because visitation is over a video screen.
Hampton is awaiting trial on a Killeen murder charge. Cage recently file a lawsuit against the county, alleging her son is being physically and mentally abused at the detention center.
