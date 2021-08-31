KILLEEN
Assault by contact was reported at 8:27 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North 2nd Street.
Failure to stop and provide information was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Theft from a person was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:37 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Lowess Boulevard and Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:02 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
A criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 11:47 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Florence Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Duty on striking was reported at 5:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Illegal dumping was reported at 6:49 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:18 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 12:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South FM 116.
Identity fraud was reported at 4:02 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Phylilis Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North 19th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:22 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights did not release a police blotter for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:05 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West North Aveneue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:19 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Broad Street.
An assault was reported at 10:38 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:41 p.m. Monday in the 2700 blockof South U.S. Highway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:11 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Second Street.
Reckless driver reported at 3:02 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday on Snell Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:13 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Sunrise Hills.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:29 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:49 p.m. Monday on East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:54 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Porter Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
