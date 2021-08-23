KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by felony was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Blue Ridge Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Second Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Duty on striking was reported at 4:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Circle M Drive.
Violation of magistrates orders was reported at 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 18100 block of Eighth Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Harbour Avenue and North 12th Street.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday on South Park Street and West G Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Deadly conduct with a discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare concern was reported at 1:06 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Sorrell Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 for suspicion of public intoxication.
Found property was reported at 3:29 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 6:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 9:51 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
Found property was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11;39 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Online solicitation of a minor was reported at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Canvasback Court.
Safe keeping was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle.
An arrest was made at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle for suspicion of evading detention.
An arrest was made at 4:22 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle for suspicion of a warrant for no driver’s license.
An arrest was made at 4:22 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Murphy Circle for suspicion of identity fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide identification.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Pintail Loop.
Assault was reported at 7:46 p.m. in the 100 block East Blancas Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for suspicion of assault and a violation of animal quarantine procedure.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Assault was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Alberta Circle.
Assisting another agency was reported at 7;23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12;48 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway.
A disturbance was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Assault by threat was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Shots fired were reported at 10:08 p.m. in the 800 block of McLean Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Xiana Fontno
