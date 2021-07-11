KILLEEN
A criminal warrant for arrest was reported at 1:57 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance group one was reported at 2:28 a.m. Saturday near Trimmer Road and Winkler Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:01 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Theft of one firearm was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Skyline Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 2nd Street.
Deadly conduct with a discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North 46th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Deadly conduct with a discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Burndrant Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 12:43 Saturday in the 4400 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:23 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 11:27 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 2:31 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 6:39 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
