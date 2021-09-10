KILLEEN
Violation of a Killeen ordinance was reported at 1:18 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:48 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Dunn Avenue and North Second Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Massey Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Henderson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Mona Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 38th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:34 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Avenue D.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:09 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:10 a.m .Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 9:27 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:33 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Forgery was reported at 10:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A fleet accident was reported at 10:18 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Lanae Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Found property was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
An accident was reported at 1:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 2:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Town Square.
Resisting arrest and tampering of physical evidence was reported at 4:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North First Street.
Found property was reported at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 6:13 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Town Square for suspicion of continuous violence against family.
An accident was reported at 6:31 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and North Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:39 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 7:58 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
Emergency medical detention and a welfare concern were reported at 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Vineyard Trail.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 6:07 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:18 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:21 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:26 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Theft was reported at 4:32 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:48 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:11 p.m. Thursday on Hollywood Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:29 p.m. THursday in the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
