Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bishop Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Houston Street.
A city warrant was reported at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Houston Street.
Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft was reported at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and School Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Found property was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
A runaway was reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North First Street and West Avenue C.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Blue Skies Circle.
An arrest was made at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of theft and criminal mischief in the 500 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:59 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday on Hollywood Drive.
A protective order violation was reported at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Hackberry Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Assault was reported at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
