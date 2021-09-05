KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Mary Jane Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Duty on striking a highway fixture was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EB 2006 East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Evergreen Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Taylor Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 121:05 p.m. Saturday at North 10th Street and Ray Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 12:11 a.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:34 a.m. in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
Assault was reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
A reckless drive was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Harassment was reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Eight Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:18 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Howe Street .
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Hackberry Street.
An arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of West F.M. 580 for suspicion of a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
An arrest was made at 3:37 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Porter Street for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance under one gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
