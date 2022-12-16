KILLEEN
A duty to give information and render aid was reported at 1:18 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Elms and South WS Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive
Criminal trespass was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Little Dipper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:32 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Oak Valley and East Stan Schlueter.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Block of Brunswick Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon was reported at 7:04 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Jasmine Lane.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:04 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Desert Willow Drive.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Interstate Highway and South Fort Hood Street.
A theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South Ws Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance group two was reported at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Waterproof Drive and Windfield Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:33 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Watercrest Road.
Failure to stop and give information attended was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday-no mentioned location
A theft misdemeanor was reported at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 of Root Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported 2 to 4 ounces at 9:54 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of 16th Street
COPPERAS COVE
An unattended death was reported at 6:56 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
A criminal trespass of habitation was reported at 10:28 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Hill Street.
Three arrests were reported at 10:29 a.m. Thursday for criminal trespass habitation, and a failure to identify criminal from justice, in the 300 block of Hill Street.
A disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 10:58 a.m. Thursday in the block of 400 south 25th Street.
A fraudulent use/possession credit or debit card information was reported at 3:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Oak Hill Drive.
A fraudulent use/possession credit or debit card information was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Oak Hill Drive.
A theft by mail was reported at 3:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East North Main Street.
A safe keeping was reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of North 1st Street.
A theft was reported at 7:29 p.m. Thursday on Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:32 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
A warrant of arrest driving while license invalid was reported at 8:06 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession drug paraphernalia, minor in possession-tobacco was reported at 10:01 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
A cruelty to non-livestock animals, animal at large was reported at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in 900 block of Traci Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:18 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block East 2nd Street.
Criminal Trespassing was reported at 2:46 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West 2nd Street.
A theft was reported at 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:14 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made for possession of controlled substance at 11:34 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of College Street
Compiled by Ricky Green
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
