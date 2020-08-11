Killeen
There were no reports available Tuesday from the Killeen Police Department.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 1:06 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
Found property was reported at 2:56 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
An arrest was reported at 3:21 a.m. Monday for motion to adjudicate guilt, revoke community supervision and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190,
A burglary was reported at 6:35 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Griffin Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North 1st Street and Lutheran Church Road.
A theft was reported at 6:18 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Barber Drive.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 9:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Harker Heights
A theft was reported occurring between Aug, 4 at 5 p.m. and Monday Aug. 10 at 5:46 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:22 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East 2nd Street.
Assault was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue,
Harassment was reported at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South US Highway 281.
Traffic hazard was reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 3rd Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:27 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block West Farm to Market 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:42 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:06 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Avenue.
Compiled by Cade Smith
