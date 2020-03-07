Killeen
Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported at midnight Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 2:40 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Patriotic Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:28 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:23 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 6:49 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Avenue B and North Seventh Street.
Stalking, attempted burglary of a habitation and burglary of a vehicle were reported at 8:04 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Williams Street.
An accident was reported at 10:09 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
An arrest was made at 11:13 a.m. Friday for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias in the 1100 block of North First Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of service was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:56 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Found property was reported at 9:52 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Robertson Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:12 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:39 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:18 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Willis Street.
An arrest was made at 2:20 p.m. Friday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Old Convent Road.
An arrest was made at 4:28 p.m. Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of West First Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:09 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
