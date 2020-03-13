Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 900 block of Stetson Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Thursday in the 100 block of East Pearl Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of 46th Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Steve Avenue.
Failure to stop and render aid was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Illinois Avenue.
A false alarm or report was reported at 8:48 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 14.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:52 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Boland Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:12 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Tampering was reported at 1:31 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cove Terrace.
Fraud was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Jackie Jo Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of West Washington Avenue.
Found property was reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 10:53 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 10:54 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of North First Street.
Harker Heights
The police department did not provide a report on Friday.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Avenue J.
Harassment was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Taylor Street.
Theft was reported at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Brown Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:42 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
An arrest was made at 8:52 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license and multiple Lampasas Municipal Court warrants in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
An accident was reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Taylor Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:22 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:32 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
