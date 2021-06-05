Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:36 a.m. Friday at the intersection of South Park Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Expired license plates was reported at 2 a.m. Friday at the intersection East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Harris Avenue and North 16th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:40 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:44 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and Estelle Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:37 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 10th Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:09 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Eighth Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:24 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:05 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sissom Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and South Fort Hood Street.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of 12th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5:22 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Interference with child custody was reported at 5:35 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Searcy Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 5:38 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.
Copperas Cove
There was no update from the police department on Saturday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 9:06 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:33 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Naruna Road.
An accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:19 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:27 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest was made at 10:17 p.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:38 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
