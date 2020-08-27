Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 500 block of Lee Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Schulze Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Sagebrush Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 7:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of 28th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deadly conduct was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
A traffic hazard was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Colt Drive.
Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material and the unlawful transfer of sexually explicit visual material were reported at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
An animal bite was reported at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Lauren Street.
An unattended death was reported at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Lampasas
A prowler was reported at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday on Perkins Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
