Killeen
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the intersection of Little Nolan Road and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Discharge of firearm was reported at 12:44 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Peebles Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Elms Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Alabaster Drive.
- Deadly conduct discharge firearm towards habitation, building, person was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Aggravated robbery of a business was reported at 3:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
- Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of 20th Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Cedarhill.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:40 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Theft shoplifting was reported at 2:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of 10th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
- Disorderly conduct abusive language was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of Prescott Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North 1st Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance group 1 less than 1 gram, possession of dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tampering with a witness-extortion/blackmail, publish intimate visual material was reported in the 2000 block of Merle Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- An arrest was made at 4:29 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Constitution Court on charges of assault of a public servant and criminal mischief under $30,000.
- An arrest was made at 6:21 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E for disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm.
- Criminal mischief under $100 was reported at 8:54 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Dillon Drive.
- Theft under $100 was reported at 12:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:35 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North 1st Street.
- An arrest was made at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street for an outstanding arrest warrant.
- Sexual assault was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief under $2,500 was reported at 6:39 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Monday.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Briggs Street.
