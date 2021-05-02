Killeen
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4:55 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:16 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North College Street and West Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Saturday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 4:28 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:51 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Violation of a probation warrant was reported at 9:57 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
Copperas Cove
There was no report from the police department on Sunday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:44 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Theft was reported at 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.