Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 12:31 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Valley Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Thursday in the 1100 block of Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nathan Drive and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:32 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 7:31 a.m. Thursday for an arrest warrant for criminal trespassing in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:48 a.m. Thursday for Assault with bodily injury-family violence choking and injury to a child bodily injury in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Two counts of assault by contact-family violence was reported at 3:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Emergency medical detention and welfare concern was reported at 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Animal-domestic pet at large was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North 9th Street and West Avenue A.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:36 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 2nd Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:48 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Ashley Drive.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department did not release a report on Friday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 4:37 a.m. Thursday for criminal trespass of a habitation and burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Disturbance was reported at 8:48 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 10:31 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
