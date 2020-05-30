Killeen
Forgery was reported at midnight Friday in the 1800 block of Bundrant Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:09 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:38 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Eighth Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Fowler Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:07 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:43 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 7:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Terrace Drive and Trimmier Road.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:24 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tallwood Drive and West Elms Road.
Forgery was reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:55 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 22nd Street and Brewster Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:56 a.m. Friday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Risen Star Lane.
An accident was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:28 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Risen Star Lane.
Fraud was reported at 3:29 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Theft was reported at 4:07 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 4:33 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:44 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 6:31 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Traci Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:58 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ridgeline Road and Big Divide Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:22 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 3:31 a.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:38 a.m. Friday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Assault by threat was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in WM Brook Park.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Seventh Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Live Oak Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:12 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
