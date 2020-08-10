Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Copperas Cove
A runaway was reported at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
72-hour parking was reported at 7:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Big Divide Road.
A runaway return was reported at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:46 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:34 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Harassment by phone was reported at 3:46 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Assault with body injury was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:32 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Elm Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Indecency with a child was reported at 9:04 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Tampering or fabricating evidence was reported at 11:54 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Second Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 7:44 a.m. on Aug. 4 in the 1500 block of Aztec Trace.
An arrest was made at 10:18 a.m. Friday for out of county warrants in the 1300 block of Torino Street.
An arrest was made at 12:30 p.m. Friday for outstanding municipal court warrants.
Assisting another agency was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest was made at 9:39 p.m. Saturday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of East Knights Way.
Assault was reported at 10:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Pima Trail.
Indecency with a child was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Volley Lane.
Theft was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
Resisting or evading arrest was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
Found property was reported at 8:37 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Western Street.
An accident was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 5:01 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of resisting or evading arrest with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tampering with evidence and attempted escape in the 20000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
